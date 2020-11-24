Renaissance Man: Eid Mar aureus and Roger Burdette Part I

Jeff and Chris discuss the record-breaking sale of the recently-discovered, third known Eid Mar aureus and interview Roger Burdette about his three-volume series The Renaissance of American Coinage.Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

