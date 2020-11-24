US Coins

Renaissance Man: Eid Mar aureus and Roger Burdette Part I

Jeff and Chris discuss the record-breaking sale of the recently-discovered, third known Eid Mar aureus and interview Roger Burdette about his three-volume series The Renaissance of American Coinage.

https://www.coinworld.com/news/world-coins/eid-mar-gold-example-sets-record-for-ancient-coin-selling-price

