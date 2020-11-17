A fine numismatic legacy — Dave Norris and Legacy Knights Numismatic Society

Jeff and Chris interview Dave Norris, coordinator of the Legacy Knights Numismatic Society, about his efforts to engage young people and introduce them to numismatics. They also discuss the release of bullion coinage with privy marks.



Related links:

https://mintnewsblog.com/statement-regarding-sales-of-end-of-world-war-ii-75th-anniversary-american-gold-eagle-proof-coin-20xe-and-end-of-world-war-ii-75th-anniversary-american-silver-eagle-proof-coin-20xf/#comments

https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/secondary-market-prices-soar-for-sold-out-american-eagles

https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/mint-website-is-overwhelmed-by-wwii-american-eagle-sales

Legacy Knights Numismatic Society:

https://www.facebook.com/KnightsNumismatics/

Email: numismatics@legacyknights.org

Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com



Sign up for the Coin World email newsletter:

https://secure.amospublishing.com/enewsletters/coin-world

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss