US Coins
Jeff, Chris, and Larry discuss legislation calling for new US coin programs, the public's reaction, and the dynamics of modern mint product collecting this week.
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
New issues: chatting with Larry about new US coin programs
- Published: Nov 9, 2020, 6 PM
Jeff, Chris, and Larry discuss legislation calling for new US coin programs, the public's reaction, and the dynamics of modern mint product collecting this week.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Nov 9, 2020, 12 PM
Monday Morning Brief for Nov. 9, 2020: A frustrating experience
-
US Coins Nov 8, 2020, 8 PM
ANA Money Museum re-opens in Colorado Springs with restrictions
-
US Coins Nov 8, 2020, 2 PM
Market Analysis: Indian Head octagonal 25-cent piece
-
Paper Money Nov 8, 2020, 1 PM
London auction last sale for Allied Irish Banks