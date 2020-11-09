New issues: chatting with Larry about new US coin programs
- Published: Nov 9, 2020, 6 PM
Jeff, Chris, and Larry discuss legislation calling for new US coin programs, the public's reaction, and the dynamics of modern mint product collecting this week.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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