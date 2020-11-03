"The rest of the story": Brad Karoleff on Bust coinage and building numismatic relationships
- Published: Nov 3, 2020, 3 PM
Jeff and Chris interview Brad Karoleff, a Cincinnati-based coin dealer, researcher, and writer. Chris shares what he's reading and the two review an issue of Coin World from 1964, the year Karoleff began collecting coins.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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