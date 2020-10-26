"It's all about you": Jeff and Chris answer more listener questions

Jeff and Chris discuss wooden nickels, answer more questions from listeners, and review an issue of Coin World from 1967. Jeff shares what he's reading, and Chris tried to figure out how much the largest gold nugget in history weighed.Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

