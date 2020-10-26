US Coins

"It's all about you": Jeff and Chris answer more listener questions

Jeff and Chris discuss wooden nickels, answer more questions from listeners, and review an issue of Coin World from 1967. Jeff shares what he's reading, and Chris tried to figure out how much the largest gold nugget in history weighed. 

Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Sign up for the Coin World email newsletter:
https://secure.amospublishing.com/enewsletters/coin-world

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss

Community Comments

Headlines