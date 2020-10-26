"It's all about you": Jeff and Chris answer more listener questions
- Published: Oct 26, 2020, 5 PM
Jeff and Chris discuss wooden nickels, answer more questions from listeners, and review an issue of Coin World from 1967. Jeff shares what he's reading, and Chris tried to figure out how much the largest gold nugget in history weighed.
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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