"It's what speaks to you": gold nuggets, Shakespeare, and Phil Mussell
- Published: Oct 20, 2020, 3 PM
Jeff and Chris have a wide-ranging conversation with Phil Mussell, an owner of Token Publishing, the U.K.'s largest numismatic publication. They review an issue of Coin World from 1983 and Jeff asks Chris (and the audience) about the weight of the world's largest gold nugget.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
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This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
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Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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