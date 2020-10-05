Around the world in 100 coins: a conversation with Charles Morgan
- Published: Oct 5, 2020, 3 PM
Jeff and Chris indulge their shared love of world coins this week, interviewing Charles Morgan, coauthor of the recently-published 100 Greatest Modern World Coins.Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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