US Coins

"It can hook you in": not-so-precious palladium and Caleb Noel

Jeff and Chris discuss the lackluster sales of the U.S. Mint's 2020 American Palladium Eagle and interview Caleb Noel, editor-in-chief of The Numismatist.

This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/

Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss

Community Comments

Headlines