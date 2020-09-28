US Coins
Jeff and Chris discuss the lackluster sales of the U.S. Mint's 2020 American Palladium Eagle and interview Caleb Noel, editor-in-chief of The Numismatist.
"It can hook you in": not-so-precious palladium and Caleb Noel
- Published: Sep 28, 2020, 6 PM
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
