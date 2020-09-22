US Coins

Lofty aspirations: Jeff and Chris discuss their collecting goals

Jeff and Chris answer some listener questions, with collecting goals as their central theme. Chris shares a recent article in The Numismatist that caught his eye, and he and Jeff review a 1970 edition of Coin World.


