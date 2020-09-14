US Coins
Questioning authority: Larry returns to the Coin World Podcast
- Published: Sep 14, 2020, 2 PM
Larry joins Jeff and Chris on the Coin World podcast this week, peppering them with excellent questions about their ambitions in the industry and hurdles both have encountered writing about coins professionally.
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
