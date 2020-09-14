Questioning authority: Larry returns to the Coin World Podcast

Larry joins Jeff and Chris on the Coin World podcast this week, peppering them with excellent questions about their ambitions in the industry and hurdles both have encountered writing about coins professionally.Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss