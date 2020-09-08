"Graphic appeal": David Lange and coin folders

Jeff and Chris interview David Lange, whose upcoming book on Whitman coin folders details objects that were once central to hobby culture, and American culture more broadly. They also discuss their own experience with coin folders and boards, a book about 1933 Double Eagles, and a 1978 edition of Coin World.



