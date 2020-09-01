Ancient Endeavors: A conversation with David Vagi, Director of NGC Ancients
- Published: Sep 1, 2020, 3 PM
Jeff and Chris interview David Vagi, Director of NGC Ancients, and ask him about the grading process for ancient material, his experiences at Coin World, and the broad appeal of collecting ancient coins. They also share some good news about the podcast, and discuss a 1987 issue of Coin World.
