Ancient Endeavors: A conversation with David Vagi, Director of NGC Ancients

Jeff and Chris interview David Vagi, Director of NGC Ancients, and ask him about the grading process for ancient material, his experiences at Coin World, and the broad appeal of collecting ancient coins. They also share some good news about the podcast, and discuss a 1987 issue of Coin World.



This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:

https://www.amosadvantage.com/



Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss