Trading places — A conversation with Larry Jewett

Jeff and Chris find themselves on the receiving end of an interview this week, as their colleague Larry Jewett asks them a wide range of questions about numismatics and their experiences. Jewett worked for Amos Automotive from 2006-2016, before taking a position as Associate Editor of Coin World in April 2020.Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

