Trading places — A conversation with Larry Jewett
- Published: Aug 24, 2020, 11 AM
Jeff and Chris find themselves on the receiving end of an interview this week, as their colleague Larry Jewett asks them a wide range of questions about numismatics and their experiences. Jewett worked for Amos Automotive from 2006-2016, before taking a position as Associate Editor of Coin World in April 2020.
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Sign up for the Coin World email newsletter:
https://secure.amospublishing.com/enewsletters/coin-world
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Sign up for the Coin World email newsletter:
https://secure.amospublishing.com/enewsletters/coin-world
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
NEWS
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio