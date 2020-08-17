"Finding some really groovy stuff": Chuck Daughtrey and the Lincoln cent
- Published: Aug 17, 2020, 2 PM
Cents take center stage again on the Coin World Podcast as Jeff and Chris interview Chuck Daughtrey, owner of coppercoins.com and the founder of the Cent Project, an initiative dedicated to cataloging the number of cents in circulation and identifying varieties. They also talk about the release of Heads Up: Will We Stop Making Cents?
Related Links:
https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/nationwide-cent-census-will-require-44-000-volunteers-to-sort-the-coins
https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/circulating-coin-shortage-pushes-cent-project-into-2021
http://www.thecentproject.com/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/537254803879873
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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