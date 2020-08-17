"Finding some really groovy stuff": Chuck Daughtrey and the Lincoln cent
- Published: Aug 17, 2020, 2 PM
Cents take center stage again on the Coin World Podcast as Jeff and Chris interview Chuck Daughtrey, owner of coppercoins.com and the founder of the Cent Project, an initiative dedicated to cataloging the number of cents in circulation and identifying varieties. They also talk about the release of Heads Up: Will We Stop Making Cents?
Related Links:
https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/nationwide-cent-census-will-require-44-000-volunteers-to-sort-the-coins
https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/circulating-coin-shortage-pushes-cent-project-into-2021
http://www.thecentproject.com/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/537254803879873
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Aug 17, 2020, 1 PM
Grinnell proofs sell for $504,000 in Heritage sale
-
US Coins Aug 17, 2020, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 17, 2020: Research opportunities
-
World Coins Aug 16, 2020, 3 PM
Royal Mint coinage program marks WWII ending anniversary
-
Paper Money Aug 16, 2020, 1 PM
World notes are star attractions in Stack’s Bowers sale