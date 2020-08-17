"Finding some really groovy stuff": Chuck Daughtrey and the Lincoln cent

Cents take center stage again on the Coin World Podcast as Jeff and Chris interview Chuck Daughtrey, owner of coppercoins.com and the founder of the Cent Project, an initiative dedicated to cataloging the number of cents in circulation and identifying varieties. They also talk about the release of Heads Up: Will We Stop Making Cents?

Related Links:

https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/nationwide-cent-census-will-require-44-000-volunteers-to-sort-the-coins



https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/circulating-coin-shortage-pushes-cent-project-into-2021



http://www.thecentproject.com/



https://www.facebook.com/groups/537254803879873



This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:

https://www.coinworld.market/



Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

