Chris flies solo this week, interviewing Robert Wright, a financial historian and author of One Nation, Under Debt, Corporation Nation, and The Genealogy of American Finance. Their discussion centers on Revolutionary War finance.
Financing the American Revolution: a conversation with Robert Wright
- Published: Aug 11, 2020, 9 AM
