Financing the American Revolution: a conversation with Robert Wright
- Published: Aug 11, 2020, 9 AM
Chris flies solo this week, interviewing Robert Wright, a financial historian and author of One Nation, Under Debt, Corporation Nation, and The Genealogy of American Finance. Their discussion centers on Revolutionary War finance.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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