Treasure of note: C. John Ferreri
- Published: Aug 4, 2020, 12 PM
Jeff and Chris interview C. John Ferreri, an expert on obsolete paper money. They also discuss the recent gold price surge, and share some anecdotes from their collecting pasts.
Related Links:
https://www.coinbooks.org/esylum_v11n16a12.html
https://www.coinbooks.org/esylum_v11n15a21.html
Book:
https://www.amazon.com/Buried-Treasures-Ozarks-W-C-Jameson/dp/0874831067
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Sign up for the Coin World email newsletter:
https://secure.amospublishing.com/enewsletters/coin-world
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins Aug 3, 2020, 1 PM
Canada issues new circulating $2 coins celebrating Haida artist
-
Paper Money Aug 3, 2020, 1 PM
Series 2017A note transition continues in U.S. production
-
US Coins Aug 3, 2020, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 3, 2020: What we needed
-
Paper Money Aug 2, 2020, 1 PM
Central Bank of Oman releases new 50-rial bank note