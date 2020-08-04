Treasure of note: C. John Ferreri
- Published: Aug 4, 2020, 12 PM
Jeff and Chris interview C. John Ferreri, an expert on obsolete paper money. They also discuss the recent gold price surge, and share some anecdotes from their collecting pasts.
Related Links:
https://www.coinbooks.org/esylum_v11n16a12.html
https://www.coinbooks.org/esylum_v11n15a21.html
Book:
https://www.amazon.com/Buried-Treasures-Ozarks-W-C-Jameson/dp/0874831067
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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