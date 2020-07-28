US Coins
A Lone Star is Born: Silver prices and a conversation with James P. Bevill
- Published: Jul 28, 2020, 12 PM
Jeff and Chris talk about a recent jump in silver values and interview James P. Bevill, author of the lauded book The Paper Republic, which deals with the paper money of the Republic of Texas.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins Jul 27, 2020, 1 PM
Rare Alexander the Great silver decadrachm gets $27,600 in auction
-
Paper Money Jul 27, 2020, 1 PM
Uncut sheets from H.V. Speelman in Heritage auction
-
US Coins Jul 27, 2020, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for July 27, 2020: New challenges for grading services
-
US Coins Jul 26, 2020, 2 PM
Coins from canceled April launch made available in Connecticut