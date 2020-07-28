A Lone Star is Born: Silver prices and a conversation with James P. Bevill

Jeff and Chris talk about a recent jump in silver values and interview James P. Bevill, author of the lauded book The Paper Republic, which deals with the paper money of the Republic of Texas.

