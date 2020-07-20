In Living Color: the U.S. Mint's first colorized coins

Jeff and Chris discuss the Mint's forthcoming, first-ever, controversial colorized coins. They also recap an edition of Coin World from 2010, and Jeff reviews a book by former Coin World editor Beth Deisher.

