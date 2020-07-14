Diamond in the rough: Mike Diamond and the national coin shortage

Jeff and Chris speak with error coin expert Mike Diamond, discuss the coin shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Chris shares a book about Robert Morris.

https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/mint-fed-team-battle-coin-shortage-brought-on-by-covid-19-pandemic



