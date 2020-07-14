US Coins
Diamond in the rough: Mike Diamond and the national coin shortage
- Published: Jul 14, 2020, 4 PM
Jeff and Chris speak with error coin expert Mike Diamond, discuss the coin shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Chris shares a book about Robert Morris.
