Diamond in the rough: Mike Diamond and the national coin shortage
- Published: Jul 14, 2020, 4 PM
Jeff and Chris speak with error coin expert Mike Diamond, discuss the coin shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Chris shares a book about Robert Morris.
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https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/mint-fed-team-battle-coin-shortage-brought-on-by-covid-19-pandemic
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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