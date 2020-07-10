Diminutive denomination: Bill Eckberg gives his two cents’ about the half cent
- Published: Jul 10, 2020, 12 PM
Half cents and other copper coins take center stage on the podcast this week. Jeff and Chris interview Bill Eckberg about his book on half cents and leadership of Early American Coppers (EAC).
Related links:
https://numismaticdetectives.com/blog/f/first-they-came-for-the-statues
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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