US Coins

Diminutive Denomination

Half cents and other copper coins take center stage on the podcast this week. Jeff and Chris interview Bill Eckberg about his book on half cents and leadership of Early American Coppers (EAC).

Related links:
https://numismaticdetectives.com/blog/f/first-they-came-for-the-statues

