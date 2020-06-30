"A job I love": a conversation with William T. Gibbs
- Published: Jun 30, 2020, 12 PM
Jeff and Chris interview Coin World's Managing Editor, William T. Gibbs. They also read over some listener comments and an edition of Coin World from 2015. Jeff shares a book he's reading on the legendary 1913 Liberty Head nickels.
Related links:
Mormon Gold eBay link:
https://www.ebay.com/itm/1-Deseret-National-Bank-Salt-Lake-City-Utah-Territory-CH-2059-Brigham-Young-LDS/184141306725?ssPageName=STRK%3AMEBIDX%3AIT&_trksid=p2060353.m1438.l2649
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 29, 2020, 12 PM
Sedwick May sale offered a mixture of Early American notes
-
US Coins Jun 29, 2020, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for June 29, 2020: Coinage shortage
-
Paper Money Jun 28, 2020, 12 PM
BEP new process research and development ongoing, no specifics to share
-
US Coins Jun 27, 2020, 3 PM
Market Analysis: Only 1862 cent graded PCGS MS-68 brings $50,400