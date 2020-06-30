US Coins

"A job I love": a conversation with William T. Gibbs

Jeff and Chris interview Coin World's Managing Editor, William T. Gibbs. They also read over some listener comments and an edition of Coin World from 2015. Jeff shares a book he's reading on the legendary 1913 Liberty Head nickels.

Mormon Gold eBay link:
https://www.ebay.com/itm/1-Deseret-National-Bank-Salt-Lake-City-Utah-Territory-CH-2059-Brigham-Young-LDS/184141306725?ssPageName=STRK%3AMEBIDX%3AIT&_trksid=p2060353.m1438.l2649

https://www.amosadvantage.com/

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

