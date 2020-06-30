"A job I love": a conversation with William T. Gibbs

Jeff and Chris interview Coin World's Managing Editor, William T. Gibbs. They also read over some listener comments and an edition of Coin World from 2015. Jeff shares a book he's reading on the legendary 1913 Liberty Head nickels.



Related links:

Mormon Gold eBay link:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/1-Deseret-National-Bank-Salt-Lake-City-Utah-Territory-CH-2059-Brigham-Young-LDS/184141306725?ssPageName=STRK%3AMEBIDX%3AIT&_trksid=p2060353.m1438.l2649



This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:

https://www.amosadvantage.com/



Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss