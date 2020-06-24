US Coins
Jeff and Chris interview Don Everhart, an artist with the U.S. Mint's Artistic Infusion Program responsible for many U.S. coin and medal designs, in addition to work for world mints. They also discuss coin roll hunting and an edition of Coin World from 2003.
Reinvigorate an old medium: Coin roll hunting and Don Everhart
- Published: Jun 24, 2020, 10 AM
Jeff and Chris interview Don Everhart, an artist with the U.S. Mint's Artistic Infusion Program responsible for many U.S. coin and medal designs, in addition to work for world mints. They also discuss coin roll hunting and an edition of Coin World from 2003.
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Sign up for the Coin World email newsletter:
https://secure.amospublishing.com/enewsletters/coin-world
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 21, 2020, 12 PM
Bank of Mexico to honor revolutionaries, jaguar on 1,000-peso note later this year
-
World Coins Jun 20, 2020, 6 PM
Silver medal marks Nuremberg festival celebrating end of Thirty Years’ War
-
US Coins Jun 20, 2020, 1 PM
Legend to offer top early dollars at fall Las Vegas auction
-
Paper Money Jun 20, 2020, 12 PM
Bids top estimates for world note lots in Lyn Knight sale