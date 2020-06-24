Reinvigorate an old medium: Coin roll hunting and Don Everhart

Jeff and Chris interview Don Everhart, an artist with the U.S. Mint's Artistic Infusion Program responsible for many U.S. coin and medal designs, in addition to work for world mints. They also discuss coin roll hunting and an edition of Coin World from 2003.



