Reinvigorate an old medium: Coin roll hunting and Don Everhart
- Published: Jun 24, 2020, 10 AM
Jeff and Chris interview Don Everhart, an artist with the U.S. Mint's Artistic Infusion Program responsible for many U.S. coin and medal designs, in addition to work for world mints. They also discuss coin roll hunting and an edition of Coin World from 2003.
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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