US Coins
Value added: A conversation with MIchael O'Malley
- Published: Jun 15, 2020, 5 PM
Chris and Jeff interview Michael O'Malley, a history professor at George Mason University who wrote Face Value: The Entwined Histories of Money and Race in America. They also review an edition of Coin World from 2012, and Chris contends with a question about Shield Nickels.
