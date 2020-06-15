Value added: A conversation with MIchael O'Malley

Chris and Jeff interview Michael O'Malley, a history professor at George Mason University who wrote Face Value: The Entwined Histories of Money and Race in America. They also review an edition of Coin World from 2012, and Chris contends with a question about Shield Nickels.

This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:

https://www.coinworld.market/



Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

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