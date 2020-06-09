Making cents: Zach Edick and Jamie Kovach
- Published: Jun 9, 2020, 3 PM
The penny takes center stage this week, as Jeff and Chris talk with Zach Edick and Jamie Kovach, co-directors and co-producers of a documentary Heads-Up: When Will We Stop Making Cents. The film details the debate surrounding the abolishment of the cent and features interviews with a broad variety of experts. Jeff and Chris share their own perspectives on the issue in the episode.
