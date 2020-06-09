Making cents: Zach Edick and Jamie Kovach
- Published: Jun 9, 2020, 3 PM
The penny takes center stage this week, as Jeff and Chris talk with Zach Edick and Jamie Kovach, co-directors and co-producers of a documentary Heads-Up: When Will We Stop Making Cents. The film details the debate surrounding the abolishment of the cent and features interviews with a broad variety of experts. Jeff and Chris share their own perspectives on the issue in the episode.
Related links:
The Numismatist story
http://onlinedigitalpublishing.com/publication/?i=609674&p=&pn=
Heads-Up outtakes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGTlGjN1hw8
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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