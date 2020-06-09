Making cents: Zach Edick and Jamie Kovach

The penny takes center stage this week, as Jeff and Chris talk with Zach Edick and Jamie Kovach, co-directors and co-producers of a documentary Heads-Up: When Will We Stop Making Cents. The film details the debate surrounding the abolishment of the cent and features interviews with a broad variety of experts. Jeff and Chris share their own perspectives on the issue in the episode.



Related links:

The Numismatist story

http://onlinedigitalpublishing.com/publication/?i=609674&p=&pn=



Heads-Up outtakes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGTlGjN1hw8



This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:

https://www.amosadvantage.com/



Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify



Stitcher

TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss