Dancing in the Moonlight: Dan Carr and the Moonlight Mint

Jeff and Chris interview Dan Carr, the owner and operator of the Moonlight Mint, a private mint in Colorado. They take the opportunity to discuss private mint products, read a listener email, and debut Jeff's numismatic one-man show.



Related Links:

http://www.moonlightmint.com/

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify



Stitcher

TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss