Dancing in the Moonlight: Dan Carr and the Moonlight Mint

Jeff and Chris interview Dan Carr, the owner and operator of the Moonlight Mint, a private mint in Colorado. They take the opportunity to discuss private mint products, read a listener email, and debut Jeff's numismatic one-man show.



Related Links:

http://www.moonlightmint.com/

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Spotify



Stitcher

TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss