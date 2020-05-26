US Coins
"So-Called Guy": World's Fairs, 1963 FRNs, and Jeff Shevlin
- Published: May 26, 2020, 4 PM
Jeff and Chris interview Jeff Shevlin, an expert on "so-called dollars," an important category of American exonumia. The two also investigate Federal Reserve Notes with some strange connections to the Kennedy Assassination, while Chris changes things up by asking Jeff the trivia question.
Start your 30-Day FREE trial of Coin World's Digital Edition at coinworld.com/30DayTrial
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
