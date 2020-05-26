"So-Called Guy": World's Fairs, 1963 FRNs, and Jeff Shevlin

Jeff and Chris interview Jeff Shevlin, an expert on "so-called dollars," an important category of American exonumia. The two also investigate Federal Reserve Notes with some strange connections to the Kennedy Assassination, while Chris changes things up by asking Jeff the trivia question.Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify



Stitcher



TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss