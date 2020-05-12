A House Divided — Talking Confederate Paper Money with Pierre Fricke

Jeff and Chris have a long conversation with Pierre Fricke, an expert in Confederate paper money. Numerous fascinating anecdotes ensue.

Boston Globe Magazine story about Jubilee Jim Fisk story: https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/04/22/magazine/jubilee-jim-fisk-great-civil-war-score/



