US Coins
A House Divided — Talking Confederate Paper Money with Pierre Fricke
- Published: May 12, 2020, 12 PM
Jeff and Chris have a long conversation with Pierre Fricke, an expert in Confederate paper money. Numerous fascinating anecdotes ensue.
Boston Globe Magazine story about Jubilee Jim Fisk story: https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/04/22/magazine/jubilee-jim-fisk-great-civil-war-score/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
