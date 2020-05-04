Newsworthy: A conversation with Gerald Tebben

Jeff and Chris interview Gerald Tebben, a former reporter for the Columbus Dispatch and longtime Coin World writer who has written on a broad range of numismatic topics and wrote the Dispatch's coin column between 1980 and 2005. They share their own views on numismatic writing and reflect on a book that Chris recently read on "the entwined histories of money and race in America."



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Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

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