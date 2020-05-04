Newsworthy: A conversation with Gerald Tebben

Jeff and Chris interview Gerald Tebben, a former reporter for the Columbus Dispatch and longtime Coin World writer who has written on a broad range of numismatic topics and wrote the Dispatch's coin column between 1980 and 2005. They share their own views on numismatic writing and reflect on a book that Chris recently read on "the entwined histories of money and race in America."



Start your 30-Day FREE trial of Coin World's Digital Edition at coinworld.com/30DayTrial



Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify



Stitcher

TuneIn



Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss