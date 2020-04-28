Cracking the Books — Cashless transactions, Jeff's bookshelf, and Lianna Spurrier

Jeff and Chris discuss the prevalence of cashless transactions throughout the Covid-19 crisis. They also discuss the ongoing reorganization of Jeff's numismatic library and interview Lianna Spurrier, Creative Director at Numismatic Marketing.Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

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