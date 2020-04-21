Coin World: Then and Now — 60 years of Coin World with Rick Amos

Celebrating Coin World's 60th anniversary, Jeff and Chris speak with Rick Amos, the CEO of Amos Media, Coin World's parent company. Rick talks about the 60-year past of Coin World, and how the company will continue to support numismatics in the future with initiatives like Coin World Marketplace and SmartTrack DNA. Jeff and Chris also review Coin World's first issue from 1960.



