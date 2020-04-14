Thought patterns: mint closures, bicentennial cents, and Saul Teichman

Jeff and Chris recap some recent Coin World coverage of mint closures around the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and review an issue of Coin World from 2009, where the bicentennial commemorative Lincoln cent designs took center stage. They also interview Saul Teichman, an expert in U.S. pattern material, and field a question from a Coin World reader looking for an introductory volume on U.S. exonumia.



U.S. Pattern Coins: http://www.uspatterns.com/



Exonumia books:

https://www.amazon.com/Tokens-medals-identification-values-exonumia/dp/B0006EZC2Q

https://www.amazon.com/United-States-Tokens-Medals-Official/dp/0794820603

