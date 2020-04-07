Just our type: a conversation with Chris Costello
- Published: Apr 7, 2020, 11 AM
Jeff and Chris talk with Chris Costello, a Boston-area artist responsible for a number of U.S. coin designs, and the recipient of the 2019 Coin of the Year Award. He also worked on two different typeface families and developed the Papyrus font.
Related Links:
https://chriscostello.design/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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Related Links:
https://chriscostello.design/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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