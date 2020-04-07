US Coins
Just our type: a conversation with Chris Costello
- Published: Apr 7, 2020, 11 AM
Jeff and Chris talk with Chris Costello, a Boston-area artist responsible for a number of U.S. coin designs, and the recipient of the 2019 Coin of the Year Award. He also worked on two different typeface families and developed the Papyrus font.
