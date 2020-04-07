Just our type: a conversation with Chris Costello

Jeff and Chris talk with Chris Costello, a Boston-area artist responsible for a number of U.S. coin designs, and the recipient of the 2019 Coin of the Year Award. He also worked on two different typeface families and developed the Papyrus font.Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

