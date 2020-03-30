US Coins
Going the distance: one year of the Coin World Podcast
- Published: Mar 30, 2020, 3 PM
Jeff and Chris reflect on a year recording the Coin World Podcast. They review the Coin World print issue from their inaugural week, the April 2019 monthly edition. They also talk about an obscure connection between the Spanish Trail half dollar and a Canadian silver dollar from 1982 and share that the Philadelphia Mint almost shares an anniversary with the podcast.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform