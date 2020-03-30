Going the distance: one year of the Coin World Podcast
- Published: Mar 30, 2020, 3 PM
Jeff and Chris reflect on a year recording the Coin World Podcast. They review the Coin World print issue from their inaugural week, the April 2019 monthly edition. They also talk about an obscure connection between the Spanish Trail half dollar and a Canadian silver dollar from 1982 and share that the Philadelphia Mint almost shares an anniversary with the podcast.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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