US Coins
In the shadow of COVID-19, parallels are widely being drawn to the 1918 Spanish Flu, so Jeff and Chris decide to investigate the impact of that early twentieth-century pandemic on the hobby. They also interview Emily Damstra, a natural science illustrator responsible for a number of Canadian and American coins.
She's a natural: A conversation with Emily Damstra
- Published: Mar 23, 2020, 5 PM
Community Comments
