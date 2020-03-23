US Coins

She's a natural: A conversation with Emily Damstra

In the shadow of COVID-19, parallels are widely being drawn to the 1918 Spanish Flu, so Jeff and Chris decide to investigate the impact of that early twentieth-century pandemic on the hobby. They also interview Emily Damstra, a natural science illustrator responsible for a number of Canadian and American coins.

This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/

Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com


Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss

Community Comments

Headlines