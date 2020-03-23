She's a natural: A conversation with Emily Damstra
- Published: Mar 23, 2020, 5 PM
In the shadow of COVID-19, parallels are widely being drawn to the 1918 Spanish Flu, so Jeff and Chris decide to investigate the impact of that early twentieth-century pandemic on the hobby. They also interview Emily Damstra, a natural science illustrator responsible for a number of Canadian and American coins.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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