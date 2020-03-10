Father of His Country: George Washington on coins and medals, with Neil Musante
- Published: Mar 10, 2020, 3 PM
Chris interviews Neil Musante, a numismatic researcher whose recent two-volume work, Medallic Washington, deals with exonumic depictions of the United States' first president. Washington continues as a theme through the episode, as Jeff and Chris discuss Washington's leeriness about living leaders appearing on U.S. currency, and his first appearance on a coin.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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