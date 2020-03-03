Rule, Bermania!: Micronations, Papal Coinage, and Allen Berman

Jeff and Chris speak with the sovereign ruler of Bermania, Allen Berman, a coin dealer and expert in Papal Coinage. They also discuss coinage from micronation, tiny, generally-unrecognized territories and look at an issue of Coin World from 1991.



https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/kingdom-of-bermania-all-in-good-fun--mind-of-connecticut-dealer.html



http://bermania.org/





https://www.coinworld.market/



