Digging up ancient history: David Hendin
- Published: Feb 24, 2020, 3 PM
Jeff and Chris speak with David Hendin, an expert in Ancient Jewish and Biblical coinage. They discuss Hendin's experience in publishing, his archaeological work, and his research on Biblical coinage. Our hosts also talk about a popular and accessible Biblical coin series, the Widow's Mite, and review an issue of Coin World from 1973, the year that one of Hendin's books, Death as a Fact of Life, was published.
Related Links:
https://www.coinworld.com/news/world-coins/priceless-ancient-coins-in-test-case-returned-to-cyprus
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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