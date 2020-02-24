Digging up ancient history: David Hendin 

Jeff and Chris speak with David Hendin, an expert in Ancient Jewish and Biblical coinage. They discuss Hendin's experience in publishing, his archaeological work, and his research on Biblical coinage. Our hosts also talk about a popular and accessible Biblical coin series, the Widow's Mite, and review an issue of Coin World from 1973, the year that one of Hendin's books, Death as a Fact of Life, was published.

Related Links:

https://www.coinworld.com/news/world-coins/priceless-ancient-coins-in-test-case-returned-to-cyprus

Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com



Sign up for the Coin World email newsletter:

https://secure.amospublishing.com/enewsletters/coin-world

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss