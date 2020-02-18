US Coins
Jeff and Chris discuss artifacts associated with past impeachment, and the collectibility of the tickets and other material relating to the impeachment of Donald Trump. They interview Art Friedberg, an expert in American currency, and consider the nine different types of federally-issued paper currency released since 1861.
Party like it's 1999: Impeachment collectibles, paper currency, and Art Friedberg
- Published: Feb 18, 2020, 10 PM
