Back from Berlin
- Published: Feb 11, 2020, 11 AM
Jeff, recently returned from Germany where he was attending the World Money Fair, presents an interview with Coin World contributor Sebastian Wieschowski. Back in the U.S., he and Chris discuss the privy marks that will appear on the 2020 America the Beautiful quarters stuck at the West Point Mint.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
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