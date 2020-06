Back from Berlin

Jeff, recently returned from Germany where he was attending the World Money Fair, presents an interview with Coin World contributor Sebastian Wieschowski. Back in the U.S., he and Chris discuss the privy marks that will appear on the 2020 America the Beautiful quarters stuck at the West Point Mint.Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

