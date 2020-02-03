"...Newman!": Leonard Augsburger and the Newman Numismatic Portal
- Published: Feb 3, 2020, 3 PM
Jeff and Chris interview Leonard Augsburger, the Project Coordinator of the Newman Numismatic Portal. They discuss the Portal's origins, the digitization process, and the initiative's future. They also look at an issue of Coin World from 2013, the year that Eric Newman, the program's namesake, began selling his massive coin and literature collection.
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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