Dating ourselves: Bat quarters, Sacagawea dollar release, and Robert Levinson
- Published: Jan 27, 2020, 3 PM
Jeff and Chris interview Robert Levinson, an expert on early dated coins. Dates as we understand them were first applied to coins in the thirteenth century, though the practice did not enter widespread use until the sixteenth century. The intrepid hosts also discuss proof sets of 1970 and demonstrate just how out of date the Coin World Trivia game is.
Related Links:
https://en.numista.com/catalogue/pieces20303.html?fbclid=IwAR0P9ujhXWgGusq6MmQKKwataQRKq3UcoTZR8uAgt4Y9T93_WsZaF74ie_I
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 1 PM
Week's Most Read: Currency change leads to confusion
-
US Coins Jun 17, 2020, 7 PM
ANA suspends 2020 World's Fair of Money and PNG Day canceled
-
US Coins Jun 17, 2020, 2 PM
Market Analysis: 1914-S Indian Head eagle is rare in top grades
-
US Coins Jun 17, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: What’s a 1907 Rolled Rim $10 coin?