Dating ourselves: Bat quarters, Sacagawea dollar release, and Robert Levinson

Jeff and Chris interview Robert Levinson, an expert on early dated coins. Dates as we understand them were first applied to coins in the thirteenth century, though the practice did not enter widespread use until the sixteenth century. The intrepid hosts also discuss proof sets of 1970 and demonstrate just how out of date the Coin World Trivia game is.

Related Links:

https://en.numista.com/catalogue/pieces20303.html?fbclid=IwAR0P9ujhXWgGusq6MmQKKwataQRKq3UcoTZR8uAgt4Y9T93_WsZaF74ie_I



This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:

https://www.amosadvantage.com/



Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts