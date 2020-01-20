Jeff has fun at FUN: the Coin World Podcast hits the road!
- Published: Jan 20, 2020, 5 PM
Jeff was able to attend his first FUN show, and he pulled four different people (Beth Caspar, Pobjoy Mint; Ricardo Lopez, Cuban Numismatic Association; Steve Austin, The International Association of Silver Art Collectors; and Ray Dillard, The Elongated Collectors), from various aspects of the hobby over to the Coin World booth to discuss their interests and share their news.
Related Links:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SBAAC/
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
Related Links:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SBAAC/
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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