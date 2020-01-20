Jeff has fun at FUN: the Coin World Podcast hits the road!

Jeff was able to attend his first FUN show, and he pulled four different people (Beth Caspar, Pobjoy Mint; Ricardo Lopez, Cuban Numismatic Association; Steve Austin, The International Association of Silver Art Collectors; and Ray Dillard, The Elongated Collectors), from various aspects of the hobby over to the Coin World booth to discuss their interests and share their news.

