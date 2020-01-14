EP042: Bad Metal, Good Research: Contemporary Circulating Counterfeit U.S. Coins
- Published: Jan 14, 2020, 9 AM
Author and collector Winston Zach join Chris and Jeff to discuss his new book, Bad Metal, Copper & Nickel, which reviews the landscape for contemporary counterfeit United States coins, and presents a look at those issues in copper and nickel.
Related Links:
https://www.badmetalcoin.com/
https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/critic-pans-shield-nickel-design-in-1866.html
https://www.coinworld.com/coinvalues/5-cents/shield-5-cents.html
https://www.coinworld.com/numismatic/know-your-u-s--coins--shield-5-cents.html
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Community Comments
