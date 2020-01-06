Should Auld Acquaintance Be Forgot?: The legacies of problematic numismatists in the new year
- Published: Jan 6, 2020, 3 PM
Jeff and Chris reflect on the painful legacies of some deeply problematic numismatists in the first episode of 2020. They also take a look at Coin World's first ever January issue from 1961 and talk about the treasure ship El Cazador.
Related Links:
https://coinweek.com/editors-choice/confronting-breen/
https://www.ngccoin.com/boards/topic/411593-walter-breens-numismatic-legacy/page/2/#comments
https://www.nytimes.com/1995/01/15/magazine/the-great-ivy-league-nude-posture-photo-scandal.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=KDR5W7zJzMk&feature=emb_title
