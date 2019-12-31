Fanning the Flames: David Fanning (Part Two)
- Published: Dec 31, 2019, 7 PM
Chris and Jeff celebrate the 40th episode of the podcast with a look at numismatic and Coin World history. Chris also concludes his interview with David Fanning.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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