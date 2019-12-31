Fanning the Flames: David Fanning (Part Two)

Chris and Jeff celebrate the 40th episode of the podcast with a look at numismatic and Coin World history. Chris also concludes his interview with David Fanning.



This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:

https://www.coinworld.market/



Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

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