Festive numismatics: Holiday coins, enhanced reverse proofs, and David Fanning (Part 1)
- Published: Dec 24, 2019, 12 PM
Jeff and Chris try to spread some holiday cheer talking about coins and other currency that celebrate the various holidays. They also talk about one the hottest items in coin collecting at the moment, the Enhanced Reverse Proof Silver Eagle. The first part of Chris' interview with David Fanning rounds out the second-to-last episode of the year.
Related Links:
https://forward.com/articles/120106/deconstructing-chocolate-gelt/
https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/12-days-of-christmas--historic-american-paper-money-shows-santa-.html
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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