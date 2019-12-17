US Coins

Dishing with Deisher: Coin World history, medals, and an interview with Beth Deisher

Chris and Jeff talk again with Beth Deisher, a former Coin World editor, about her career in publishing and work with Amos Media, both with the Sidney Daily News and Coin World. They also review a Coin World medal series struck for the ANA conventions from 1980-2000 and take a look at an issue of Coin World from Beth's first year as editor, 1985.

