VAMtastic: Morgan Dollars and LeRoy Van Allen

Jeff and Chris have a well-known guest, LeRoy Van Allen, on the podcast this week. Van Allen is one half of the numismatic duo responsible for creating the identification system for Morgan and Peace Dollar varieties. Jeff and Chris also talk about ancient Roman denarii and revisit several moments in numismatic history.



Related Links:

Operation Jonathan (Entebbe) medal:

https://en.israelmint.com/15063592.html



Legionary denarius:

https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/marc-antony-legionary-denarii-iconic.html

