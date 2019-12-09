VAMtastic: Morgan Dollars and LeRoy Van Allen
- Published: Dec 9, 2019, 5 PM
Jeff and Chris have a well-known guest, LeRoy Van Allen, on the podcast this week. Van Allen is one half of the numismatic duo responsible for creating the identification system for Morgan and Peace Dollar varieties. Jeff and Chris also talk about ancient Roman denarii and revisit several moments in numismatic history.
Related Links:
Operation Jonathan (Entebbe) medal:
https://en.israelmint.com/15063592.html
Legionary denarius:
https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/marc-antony-legionary-denarii-iconic.html
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform