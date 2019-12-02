Tompa and tetradrachms: Ancient coins, Athenian silver, and an interview with Peter Tompa

Jeff and Chris travel back to ancient times to talk about coinage under the Byzantine emperor Justin, and to talk about the popular Athenian tetradrachm. They also have an illuminating conversation with Peter Tompa of the Ancient Coin Collectors' Guild (ACCG) and read some letters and headlines from Dec. 7, 1988.



Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com



Sign up for the Coin World email newsletter:

https://secure.amospublishing.com/enewsletters/coin-world

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify



Stitcher

TuneIn



Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss