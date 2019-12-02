Tompa and tetradrachms: Ancient coins, Athenian silver, and an interview with Peter Tompa
- Published: Dec 2, 2019, 7 PM
Jeff and Chris travel back to ancient times to talk about coinage under the Byzantine emperor Justin, and to talk about the popular Athenian tetradrachm. They also have an illuminating conversation with Peter Tompa of the Ancient Coin Collectors' Guild (ACCG) and read some letters and headlines from Dec. 7, 1988.
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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