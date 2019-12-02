US Coins

Tompa and tetradrachms: Ancient coins, Athenian silver, and an interview with Peter Tompa

Jeff and Chris travel back to ancient times to talk about coinage under the Byzantine emperor Justin, and to talk about the popular Athenian tetradrachm. They also have an illuminating conversation with Peter Tompa of the Ancient Coin Collectors' Guild (ACCG) and read some letters and headlines from Dec. 7, 1988.

Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Sign up for the Coin World email newsletter:
https://secure.amospublishing.com/enewsletters/coin-world


Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss

Community Comments

Headlines