US Coins
Jeff and Chris travel back to ancient times to talk about coinage under the Byzantine emperor Justin, and to talk about the popular Athenian tetradrachm. They also have an illuminating conversation with Peter Tompa of the Ancient Coin Collectors' Guild (ACCG) and read some letters and headlines from Dec. 7, 1988.
Tompa and tetradrachms: Ancient coins, Athenian silver, and an interview with Peter Tompa
- Published: Dec 2, 2019, 7 PM
