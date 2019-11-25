"The guy who likes the weird stuff": John Kraljevich
- Published: Nov 25, 2019, 4 PM
Jeff and Chris talk with John Kraljevich, an expert on early American coins and medals, whose auction catalogs are widely used as reference works. Their conversation covered quite a bit of ground, touching on themes ranging from the best way to write an auction catalog to the participation of young people in the hobby. They also discuss Chris' interesting family connection to the 1787 Columbia-Washington Medal.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform